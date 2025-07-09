Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 600 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,975,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,440,000 after buying an additional 66,071 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,941,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,060,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 171.43%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price objective (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

