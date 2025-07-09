Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,283,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 198.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,801,000 after acquiring an additional 288,304 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 877,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after acquiring an additional 267,097 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 804,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,165,000 after acquiring an additional 229,283 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $31.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $961.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.80 million. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. MillerKnoll’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.93%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MLKN. Sidoti raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Benchmark raised MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

