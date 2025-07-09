Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 700 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SEM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,556,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 2,552.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,596,414 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,234 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 404.8% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,755,733 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,902 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,643,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after purchasing an additional 864,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,074,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Select Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Select Medical stock opened at $14.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. Select Medical Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $40.98.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Corporation will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

Select Medical announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 42.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 714,516 shares in the company, valued at $12,861,288. The trade was a 23.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Parvinderjit S. Khanuja bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $315,420.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 65,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,636.78. The trade was a 47.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

