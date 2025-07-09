Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20,634 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $81.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, Director James B. Nish sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $153,738.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,061.84. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

