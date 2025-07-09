Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $16.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Oscar Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oscar Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 9th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OSCR

Insider Buying and Selling at Oscar Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

In other news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,932.16. The trade was a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,231 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 50.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 46,748 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Price Performance

OSCR stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. Oscar Health has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. Oscar Health had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oscar Health

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.