Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,881.89 ($25.58) and traded as high as GBX 2,010 ($27.32). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 1,988.16 ($27.03), with a volume of 243,858 shares changing hands.

Oxford Instruments Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,834.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,881.89.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 112.40 ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

In related news, insider Richard Tyson purchased 3,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($26.13) per share, for a total transaction of £74,996.44 ($101,952.75). Insiders purchased a total of 7,920 shares of company stock worth $15,029,408 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.

Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.