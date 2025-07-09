Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,881.89 ($25.58) and traded as high as GBX 2,010 ($27.32). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 1,988.16 ($27.03), with a volume of 243,858 shares changing hands.
Oxford Instruments Stock Down 0.5%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,834.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,881.89.
Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 13th. The company reported GBX 112.40 ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxford Instruments had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oxford Instruments plc will post 117.7149452 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Oxford Instruments
Oxford Instruments Company Profile
Oxford Instruments provides academic and commercial organisations worldwide with market-leading scientific technology and expertise across its key market segments: materials analysis, semiconductor, and healthcare & life science.
Innovation is the driving force behind Oxford Instruments’ growth and success, supporting its core purpose to accelerate the breakthroughs that create a brighter future for our world.
