Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,916,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Trading Up 14.1%

Shares of BATS GCOW opened at $38.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.16. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $38.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

