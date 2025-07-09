Patrick James Buehler Sells 1,600 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,398 shares in the company, valued at $791,640. The trade was a 26.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Patrick James Buehler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get First Solar alerts:

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of First Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44.

First Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $165.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average is $154.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 172 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of First Solar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 154,932 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,588,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.6% during the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 17,863 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Solar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on First Solar from $223.00 to $217.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSLR

About First Solar

(Get Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.