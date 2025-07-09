Paul Badawi Sells 23,637 Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Badawi sold 23,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $98,093.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,986,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,845,813.45. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of SGHT stock opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.99. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.47.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 63.24% and a negative return on equity of 54.62%. The business had revenue of $17.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.51 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCK LTD. bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,069,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sight Sciences by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 432,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 242,559 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

SGHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Sight Sciences from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.60 target price (up from $3.20) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.10.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

