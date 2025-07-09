Paul L. Alpern Sells 2,879 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $25,882.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 80,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,602.44. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arteris Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arteris by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

