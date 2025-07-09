Paul L. Alpern Sells 3,609 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $33,383.25. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,547 shares in the company, valued at $708,059.75. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of AIP stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57. The company has a market cap of $400.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arteris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $2,799,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Arteris by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter worth about $983,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

