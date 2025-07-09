PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

PayPoint plc (LON:PAYGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 695.32 ($9.45) and traded as high as GBX 835 ($11.35). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 828 ($11.26), with a volume of 150,750 shares.

PayPoint Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 743.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 695.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £591.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

PayPoint (LON:PAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The company reported GBX 70.10 ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. PayPoint had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 30.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPoint plc will post 56.9500056 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

