Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

In other Pegasystems news, insider John Gerard Higgins sold 23,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $1,209,380.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,698.99. The trade was a 38.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,784. This represents a 7.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 306,530 shares of company stock valued at $15,621,291 over the last three months. 50.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at $151,149,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,364,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,347,000 after buying an additional 1,546,281 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,229,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,542,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 398.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,505,000 after purchasing an additional 561,807 shares during the period. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 1.13. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $28.31 and a 12-month high of $56.84.

Pegasystems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Pegasystems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Further Reading

