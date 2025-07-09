Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Receives $24.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Penguin Solutions Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Penguin Solutions
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.
Penguin Solutions Company Profile
Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
