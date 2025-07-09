Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG) Receives $24.94 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PENG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Penguin Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENG opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.64 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Penguin Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

