Pennon Group (LON:PNN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 486.43 ($6.61) and traded as high as GBX 495.20 ($6.73). Pennon Group shares last traded at GBX 480.24 ($6.53), with a volume of 1,333,516 shares.

Pennon Group Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 341.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 486.43.

Pennon Group (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (10.30) (($0.14)) EPS for the quarter. Pennon Group had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Pennon Group Plc will post 1.0402417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pennon Group Company Profile

At the top end of the FTSE 250, Pennon is an infrastructure group, focused on the UK water market is one of only three listed water companies in the UK. Operating in a stable regulatory environment with a positive outlook, we are focused on long-term sustainable growth, through disciplined capital allocation, organic and acquisitive.

