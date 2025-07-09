PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PHINIA were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PHINIA

In related news, CEO Brady D. Ericson bought 10,000 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.73 per share, with a total value of $397,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 436,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,341,588.78. This trade represents a 2.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Meggan M. Walsh acquired 1,400 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $59,794.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,983.32. The trade was a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,423 shares of company stock valued at $458,069 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PHIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. CL King began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

PHINIA Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of PHIN opened at $47.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.36. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $57.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.25.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). PHINIA had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. PHINIA’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

PHINIA Profile

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Stories

