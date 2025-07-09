PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Down 0.3% – Here’s What Happened

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $96.07 and last traded at $96.15. Approximately 38,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 67,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.40.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the first quarter worth about $320,000.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

