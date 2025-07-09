Ping An Healthcare and Technology (OTCMKTS:PANHF) Shares Up 7.9% – What’s Next?

Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PANHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.
About Ping An Healthcare and Technology
Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online healthcare services platform in China. It offers online medical services, such as online consultation, hospital referral and appointment, inpatient arrangement, and second opinion services; prepaid cards and health check-up services; and medical devices.
