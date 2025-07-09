Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM)

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHYM. Compass Point started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chime Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chime Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Chime Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CHYM

Chime Financial Stock Down 1.7%

About Chime Financial

NASDAQ CHYM opened at $31.10 on Monday. Chime Financial has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $44.94.

(Get Free Report)

Chime is a financial technology company that partners with federally regulated, FDIC-insured banks—The Bancorp Bank, N.A. and Stride Bank, N.A., Members FDIC—to provide consumer banking products and services. The company’s model is designed to eliminate common fees and simplify access to basic financial services.

Chime does not charge overdraft fees, monthly service fees, or require minimum balances.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chime Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chime Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.