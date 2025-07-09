Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Receives $1.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Plug Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.83.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.70 to $0.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Plug Power from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.10 to $0.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Plug Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Plug Power from $1.80 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLUG

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.29. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.34.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $133.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.92 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 82.21% and a negative net margin of 312.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul B. Middleton bought 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $669,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,558,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,634,805.92. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Swedbank AB raised its position in Plug Power by 16.5% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 274,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 38,833 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,607,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 297,754 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 27.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Plug Power by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 3,378,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after buying an additional 55,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

(Get Free Report

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.