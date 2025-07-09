Plumas Bancorp (PLBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Plumas Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Up 0.6%

PLBC stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.84 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The firm has a market cap of $272.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.21.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

PLBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Plumas Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plumas Bancorp news, Director Michael Kevin Foster acquired 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.99 per share, with a total value of $25,558.19. Following the purchase, the director owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,548.19. This represents a 58.10% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Plumas Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

