Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) & Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Critical Contrast

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) and Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Precipio shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Precipio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hims & Hers Health and Precipio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 3 8 2 0 1.92 Precipio 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility and Risk

Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus target price of $39.58, indicating a potential downside of 19.15%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hims & Hers Health is more favorable than Precipio.

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precipio has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Precipio”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $1.48 billion 7.42 $126.04 million $0.69 70.96 Precipio $18.53 million 1.29 -$4.29 million ($2.07) -7.64

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than Precipio. Precipio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hims & Hers Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and Precipio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health 9.24% 22.75% 15.51% Precipio -15.45% -25.87% -17.93%

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats Precipio on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Precipio

Precipio, Inc., a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels. It offers biomarker testing and clinical project services to bio-pharma customers. The company is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

