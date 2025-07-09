Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF (BATS:TCTL – Get Free Report) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.75 and last traded at $29.77. Approximately 1,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.80.
Premise Capital Diversified Tactical ETF Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77.
