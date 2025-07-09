Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 601 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Royal Gold worth $24,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $741,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Gold by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,843,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 38.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $160.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $160.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.44. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $191.78.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

