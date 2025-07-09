Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,061 Shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,011,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $24,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNH. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNH. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.7%

CNH opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 13.41 and a quick ratio of 11.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average is $12.38. CNH Industrial N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suzanne Heywood sold 11,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $140,373.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 566,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,693.50. This trade represents a 1.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $27,355.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,077.40. This trade represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $511,732 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

Featured Stories

