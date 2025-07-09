Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,725,203 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,725,203 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vipshop as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vipshop by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,035,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 286,604 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,119,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,074,000 after buying an additional 270,986 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Vipshop by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIPS. Barclays cut their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.94.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

