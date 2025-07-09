Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,808 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $23,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Shares of RGEN opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. Repligen Corporation has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.69, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Repligen had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

