Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 907,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,453 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $27,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,265,000 after acquiring an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $11,718,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $7,685,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 269,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $7,277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

ENR opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.09.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). Energizer had a return on equity of 184.22% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $662.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Energizer’s payout ratio is currently 164.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ENR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Energizer from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energizer

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan purchased 10,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $236,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,600. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $86,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 277,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,567.15. This represents a 1.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $578,140. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

