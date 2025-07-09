Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,572 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $24,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 2,314.3% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.85, for a total transaction of $565,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 64,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,998.15. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall Hobbs sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,250. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,096 shares of company stock worth $9,247,289. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $249.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.98 and a 52 week high of $255.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.44.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.61 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

