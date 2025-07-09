Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 706,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $27,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 23,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WTRG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.18 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

