Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 362,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $25,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,549,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,347,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

