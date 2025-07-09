Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 801,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.56% of BOX worth $24,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in BOX by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in BOX by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BOX by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $45.00 price objective on BOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised BOX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on BOX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $108,308.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 556,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,586.94. This represents a 0.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bethany Mayer sold 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $174,489.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,284 shares in the company, valued at $520,573.04. This represents a 25.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,177 shares of company stock valued at $3,426,835. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $24.63 and a one year high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. BOX had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $276.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

