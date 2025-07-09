Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Tyson Foods worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 230,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,735,000 after buying an additional 157,092 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $55.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

