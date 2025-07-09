Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,510 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of DT Midstream worth $25,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in DT Midstream by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in DT Midstream by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTM opened at $102.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.88. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $68.88 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading set a $110.00 target price on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

