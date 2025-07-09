Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

GPI opened at $455.24 on Wednesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.86 and a 1-year high of $490.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $434.55 and a 200-day moving average of $429.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.49 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel James Mchenry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.71, for a total transaction of $1,325,130.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,674 shares in the company, valued at $7,365,072.54. The trade was a 15.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total transaction of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on GPI

About Group 1 Automotive

(Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.