Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 506,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $26,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 927.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Rambus by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $65.18 on Wednesday. Rambus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.43 and a one year high of $69.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,826.24. This trade represents a 25.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $477,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 326,844 shares in the company, valued at $15,619,874.76. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,833. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

