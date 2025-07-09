Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Antero Resources worth $27,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 64.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at $14,716,477.44. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock valued at $45,887,466. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of AR opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Antero Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $44.02.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

