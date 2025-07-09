Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smurfit Westrock PLC (NYSE:SW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 589,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Smurfit Westrock were worth $26,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SW. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 42,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,166 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Smurfit Westrock by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock by 364.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 26,727 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Irial Finan bought 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.21 per share, with a total value of $595,207.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 54,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,354.53. This represents a 38.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Performance

SW stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 1.02. Smurfit Westrock PLC has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.07.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock PLC will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.4308 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smurfit Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Smurfit Westrock from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

