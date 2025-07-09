Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $24,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,395,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,915,392,000 after acquiring an additional 113,067 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,035,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,695,000 after purchasing an additional 146,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,306,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203,167 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,180,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,067,000 after purchasing an additional 236,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,541,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,073,000 after buying an additional 57,743 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $271.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

