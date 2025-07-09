Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $24.25 Million Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $24,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,486,000. Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 22,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $201,000. Unified Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 21,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,018,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

HALO stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.75. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares in the company, valued at $39,422,721.87. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,497 shares of company stock worth $2,405,284 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

