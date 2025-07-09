Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.51 Million Stock Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 8,012.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 917,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906,452 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in WillScot were worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WillScot in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in WillScot by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,568,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WillScot during the 4th quarter valued at $8,294,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at WillScot

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $261,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 15,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,906.96. This trade represents a 185.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $267,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 128,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,007.43. This represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WSC shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays cut their target price on WillScot from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.63.

WillScot Price Performance

WillScot stock opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $43.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $30.33.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). WillScot had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $559.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. WillScot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. WillScot’s payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

WillScot Company Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

