Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.59 Million Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,913,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,696 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of DoubleVerify worth $25,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 224.3% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,108,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,823,000 after acquiring an additional 766,802 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its position in DoubleVerify by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 54,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 36.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 56.9% in the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 247,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 89,599 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $165.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.07 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.