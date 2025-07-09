Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.78 Million Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Texas Roadhouse worth $25,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,239,000. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8,956.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 465,679 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,596,000 after buying an additional 460,537 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,737,000 after buying an additional 402,465 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,888,000 after buying an additional 373,812 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19,250.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 325,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 323,415 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $188.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.60. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $148.73 and a one year high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.05). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXRH

Insider Activity at Texas Roadhouse

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 800 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $149,216.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,960.64. The trade was a 14.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.