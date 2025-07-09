Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.48 Million Holdings in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 327.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 627,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480,691 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of FMC worth $26,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,164,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,602,000 after purchasing an additional 28,059 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $1,505,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,573,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.23.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $43.34 on Wednesday. FMC Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

