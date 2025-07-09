Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.74 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $26,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 121,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth about $130,996,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in CDW by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,848,000 after acquiring an additional 574,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CDW by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price target on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. This trade represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 1.9%

CDW stock opened at $180.65 on Wednesday. CDW Corporation has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $241.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.08 and its 200-day moving average is $175.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

