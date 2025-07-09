Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.23 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,587 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $27,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,587.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,986,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 27,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 0.6%

RNR stock opened at $240.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.14 and a 200-day moving average of $242.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $210.51 and a fifty-two week high of $300.00.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $277.00 to $271.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of RenaissanceRe from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $231.00 to $256.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.10.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

