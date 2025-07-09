Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $27.48 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,049 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $27,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $128.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.53. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $572.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,613 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $1,157,212.94. Following the sale, the director owned 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,947,066.48. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $3,306,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. This represents a 44.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,975 shares of company stock valued at $7,112,920. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

