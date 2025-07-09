Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.04 Million Holdings in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 105.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Meritage Homes worth $28,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 100.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 77.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 329.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 246.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.37.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corporation will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, Director Joseph Keough bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.16 per share, with a total value of $264,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,872. This represents a 10.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Meritage Homes from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Meritage Homes from $89.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.72.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

