Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.09 Million Stock Holdings in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $28,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.9% in the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.89. Balchem Corporation has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $250.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.70 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Balchem Corporation will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

