Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.36 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $28,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Graphene Investments SAS acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,724,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Itron by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Itron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Itron by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 333,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,197,000 after buying an additional 214,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $133.56 on Wednesday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.11 and a 12-month high of $136.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.18.

In other news, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 952 shares in the company, valued at $103,482.40. This represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 3,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $441,589.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,301.45. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,202. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

